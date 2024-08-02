Manipur: Meitei woman rescued by Kuki community in Tengnoupal district

KOHIMA: A 45-year-old Meitei woman, a resident of Pangal Tabi, Manning Lekai of Kakching, strayed towards Senam in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday. She appeared disoriented and confused about her location. Concerned Kuki villagers in the area noticed her and ensured her safety by safely handing her over to the Assam Rifles at a Mobile Vehicle Checkpost in Tengnoupal.

During questioning by villagers, the lady informed the authorities that her husband, has been missing for more than five months. She was searching for him when she mistakenly crossed from Pallel into the Kuki area. She appeared to be in distress and sought assistance from the villagers. The villagers displaying a goodwill gesture handed her over to Assam Rifles. The Assam Rifles then escorted her to Pallel, where she was safely handed over to the Police.

The prompt and empathetic response by the Kuki villagers played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of a Meitei women. This act by Kuki villagers depicted a rare sense of harmony among both the communities in these testing times when the whole state is engulfed in communal issues.

