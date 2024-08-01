Assam Rifles organized painting competition at Farkawn and Serchhip, Mizoram

CHAMPHAI: On the occasion of World Tiger and Nature Conservation Day, Assam Rifles organized a painting competition at Farkawn and Serchhip, Mizoram. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from Farkawn Government Higher Secondary School and ARPS Serchhip, who displayed their creativity and passion for nature through their artwork.

The competition aimed to raise awareness about tiger and nature conservation and inspire the younger generation to take an active role in preserving the environment. The students, with great zeal and enthusiasm, created impressive paintings that reflected their understanding and commitment to protecting our natural resources.

Participants praised Assam Rifles for taking this commendable initiative, highlighting the importance of involving the community, especially the youth, in environmental conservation efforts. The event was a resounding success, demonstrating the students’ dedication to nature and their appreciation for the efforts made by Assam Rifles, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Rifles conducts Lecture on Psychological effect of Drugs and Tobacco at Farkawn (sentinelassam.com)