Manipur NRC Demand Triggers 48-Hour Shutdown, Imphal Valley Life Paralyzed for Second Day

IMPHAL: Normal life was affected for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as a 48-hour statewide strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), demanding updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before the Census-2027, continued across Imphal Valley region.

Various student and youth organisations, women's bodies, including influential women torchbearers, and civil society organisations have been supporting the shutdown, which began at midnight on Monday and is scheduled to continue until midnight on Wednesday.

Shops and markets, educational institutions, government offices and business establishments remained closed in most places in the six valley districts of Manipur on the second day of the shutdown on Wednesday.

Public transport remained off the roads, while streets remained deserted across large parts of the Imphal Valley, which comprises six districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam.

The statewide shutdown, however, did not have any impact in the hill districts, including Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

JFD activists and shutdown enforcers in different parts of Imphal East and Imphal West districts blocked roads with bamboo poles and stone boulders, besides burning tyres. They staged protests and put up posters carrying slogans such as "No NRC, No Census".

Students demanding implementation of the NRC in Manipur before the Census-2027 staged a demonstration outside the Directorate of Census Operations in Imphal, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.

Meanwhile, as part of the Census-2027 exercise, self-enumeration began on August 17. The main house-listing operation will be conducted by enumerators from September 1 to September 30 this year.

The Manipur government has already announced that it supports the demand for updation of the NRC and has repeatedly been pursuing the matter with the Centre. A team of MLAs from Manipur is expected to visit New Delhi soon to seek guidance from the Central government and once again urge it to initiate the process of NRC updation in the state.

Manipur government spokespersons Nityaipat Chuthek and sitting BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh said that the state government remains serious about issues concerning the NRC and Census and stands with the people of Manipur in addressing their concerns. (IANS)

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