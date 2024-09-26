Manipur Officials Dispute Intel Claim of 900 Kuki Militants Entering from Myanmar

IMPHAL: The Manipur government issued a statement saying the recent claim that 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar entered to assault the Meiteis on September 28 could not be confirmed.

The release issued by both Kuldiep Singh and Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh stated, "In view of the recent reactions from different communities regarding input of infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from different quarters, but it could not be substantiated on the ground."

It also mentioned that all these communities are guaranteed to be safe, and they shouldn't be living on rumors or any information that's not verified at all.

Security Advisor to the Chief Minister of Manipur Kuldiep Singh on September 20 confirmed that around 900 well-trained Kuki militants have infiltrated from Myanmar. At a media briefing earlier, Singh said the police are taking this situation very seriously and putting precautionary measures in place to address any possible threats.

His statements came in the wake of reports from intelligence agencies that attack, to be coordinated and jointly executed, was set to take place on September 28.

He further said that the meeting of the Strategic Operation Group was held on September 18, as high-level officials from various security agencies, Army, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, met to look into these serious security issues.

Singh said border security forces, including Assam Rifles, have been put on high alert in districts bordering Myanmar-like Pherzawl, Churachandpur, and Kamjong. He said that the whole area needs to be kept under close vigil, especially the area where militants might have licensed firearms and explosives since construction work is already underway.

Earlier, Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar has expressed concern that security adviser Kuldiep Singh's claims of 900 Kuki militants entering the state sent shockwaves through the far-flung villages of the Imphal valley.

Th Lokeshwar demanded a clarification on the claim and what has been done about it.