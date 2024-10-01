Manipur on High Alert: 48-Hour Thoubal Bandh Sparks Outrage Over Abducted Youths

IMPHAL: Residents of Thoubal district have called a 48-hour general strike protesting the government's failure to get two abducted Meitei youths released from armed Kuki militants.

A Joint Action Committee, formed with the explicit purpose of taking up the abduction issue, has organized the bandh which will begin at 3 AM today.

The strike will close Asian Highway No. 1 and all shops and services, but medical service and religious activities are exempted to be carried out.

On September 27, two youths, Oinam Thoithoi Singh from Thoubal Leisangthem and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh from Thoubal Khekman Maning Leikai, were abducted by Kuki militants along with another youth named Ngangom Johnson.

Three youths, reportedly lost on their way to the 33 Assam Rifles camp in New Keithelmanbi for the SSC General Duty recruitment test, were abducted. While the Army rescued Johnson the next day, it is yet to track down Thoithoi and Thoithoiba.

Keisam Yaiphaba, Joint Action Committee (JAC), said that the call for bandh was declared when there was no release of the two youths as the results of meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The JAC also gave the deadline of 7 PM on September 30 for the youth and they cannot be released before that time passes.

Meira Paibis and local residents blocked the Asian Highway at Thoubal Mela Ground in response to the protests that erupted across Thoubal on Monday. This caused severe traffic disruptions. Women vendors shut their shops in solidarity, and demonstrations have taken place in various parts of the district.

The JAC has said they will intensify their agitation if the government fails to get the two abducted youths safely released.