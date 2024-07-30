Manipur: Outer Manipur MP Alfred Arthur Slams Chief Minister's Violent Rhetoric

IMPHAL: In a blistering parliamentary address, Outer Manipur Congress MP Alfred Arthur accused Chief Minister N Biren Singh of promoting violent rhetoric. This contributes to ongoing turmoil in Manipur. His remarks occurred during discussion on budget for fiscal year 2024-25, shedding light on critical situation in state.

Arthur expressed concerns. He stated "Every day, the words that come out from his mouth are that of beating killing and violence. What is this? Is this my country?" He criticized absence of Union ministers in Manipur since 2023. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of intervention in crisis.

"If he [PM Modi] is true person, he is intelligent... but people in Manipur have not got food to eat. Whom to ask Whom to say? My family sacrificed their lives not to see this day. We are all Indians" Arthur continued, highlighting severe economic and social conditions in Manipur.

Addressing parliament Arthur detailed challenges faced by state, including low per capita income and high inflation. "Manipur has lowest per capita income and highest inflation. How do you expect state that is lowest in income and paying highest prices to survive? You already have conflict and now unprecedented floods have hit us – worst in 35 years" he said, condemning Finance Minister's budget as anti-people.

Arthur also paid tribute to his family's contributions to nation. He particularly mentioned his grand uncle Major Bob Rowling, who played significant role in India's history. "Today you are burning my state. Did he ever think that this nation would let go of his own people whom he so fondly called his people and his nation?" he questioned.

He highlighted plight of displaced people in Manipur. He emphasized hardships faced by women and children. "Can you not even hear cries of women and children who cannot go back to their homes in one state, small state with 30 lakh population? My people have borne this conflict for 15 months."

Arthur called for replacement of Chief Minister N Biren Singh to restore peace in Manipur. "Is it so difficult to replace one man and bring peace to our area" he asked criticizing NDA government for its ineffective handling of crisis.

In conclusion, Arthur urged for greater inclusion of Northeast in national tourism map. This would create job opportunities and reduce dependency on other regions. "Our youngsters are jobless in Northeast. Had tourism been encouraged in Northeast our people wouldn't have to look to rest of country for survival" he stated.