Meghalaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Conrad Sangma, Tura MP Agatha Sangma Wait In Que To Cast Their Vote

TURA: As the Lok Sabha Elections kick off, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was seen waiting in a que from 6:30 AM at the Walbakgre polling station in Tura to cast his vote.
The voting for the first phase of the General Elections has commenced at 7 am nationwide in 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories and the polling will last till 4 pm today.
The Meghalaya CM told the media that he reached the polling station to cast his ballot early but was taken aback to see the voters lining up early to exercise their voting right.
He appealed to the electorate to show up in the polling booths to participate in the democratic process and thereby fulfill their civic duty.
Apart from Conrad K Sangma, Sitting Tura MP and NPP candidate Agatha K. Sangma also reached Walbakgre polling station early at 7.30 am and she was seen waiting in a que to cast her ballot.
The Tura MP told the media that people have turned out in large numbers in the state of Meghalaya.
Agatha K. Sangma further said that it is a positive sign to witness people in impressive numbers coming out to exercise their franchise as compared to Assembly elections.
In an outreach to the voters, she encouraged the people to show up in the polling booths and also expressed her gratefulness to the electorate for coming out in huge numbers.
It is also worth mentioning that the village of Mawpen nestled amidst the picturesque landscape of Meghalaya has witnessed long queues since 6 AM.
Images emerging out from Mawpen shows the zeal and commitment of citizens as they wait for their turn to cast the ballots.
Notably, there are 2 Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya, namely Shillong and Tura, where the voting will be conducted in the first phase today and its results will be declared on June 4 along with the rest of the country.
