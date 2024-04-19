Meghalaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Conrad Sangma, Tura MP Agatha Sangma Wait In Que To Cast Their Vote

TURA: As the Lok Sabha Elections kick off, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was seen waiting in a que from 6:30 AM at the Walbakgre polling station in Tura to cast his vote.

The voting for the first phase of the General Elections has commenced at 7 am nationwide in 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories and the polling will last till 4 pm today.

The Meghalaya CM told the media that he reached the polling station to cast his ballot early but was taken aback to see the voters lining up early to exercise their voting right.