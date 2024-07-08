Manipur: Police and Assam Rifles Nab Two KCP-T Extortion Suspects in Manipur Operation

IMPHAL: In a significant operation on Monday morning law enforcement officials in Manipur’s Thoubal district, supported by 37 Assam Rifles. Apprehended two suspected members of banned Kangleipak Communist Party – Taibanganba (KCP-T). The duo was allegedly involved in extortion activities in region.

The operation was launched following intelligence reports. Indicating armed youths were extorting money through demand letters in Khongjom area of Thoubal district. Acting on this information search and cordon operation commenced. In early hours, leading to successful capture of two KCP-T cadres.

The apprehended suspects were identified as Wangjam Mukesh 41, alias Koba and Thokchom Ajit 33, alias Commander. Despite successful capture of these two individuals. Two other suspects managed to evade arrest. And are currently at large.

During the operation authorities recovered 26 demand letters. These are believed to have been used in their extortion activities. Additionally, two mobile handsets and car presumed to be used in their illegal operations, were also seized. These items are expected to provide significant evidence in ongoing investigation.

The arrested individuals along with confiscated items, were handed over to Khongjom police station. This was for further investigation. Legal action will also follow. The police are continuing their efforts to track down remaining suspects. They strive to dismantle the extortion network operating in area.

This operation underscores persistent efforts. Both Manipur police and Assam Rifles aim to combat insurgent and criminal activities in region. The joint operation highlights importance of intelligence-sharing and coordinated action. This is crucial in maintaining law and order ensuring safety of local communities.

The authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. This helps the police curb extortion and other criminal activities. The swift action and successful apprehension of suspects should have a deterrent effect. This will contribute to safer and more secure environment in Thoubal district.