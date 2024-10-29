Manipur Police Arrest Eight UNLF(P) Members, Seize Weapons in Thoubal

IMPHAL: Manipur Police apprehended eight individuals related to the banned group United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) in Thoubal district on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities said they were held for allegedly threatening locals and for obstructing the land demarcation process going on in the area.

A post from Manipur Police's X account said, "On 28th October 2024, Manipur Police apprehended eight members of UNLF (P) for carrying out illegal activities wherein it resorted to using advanced, illicit arms to intimidate and obstruct legal land demarcation in Thoubal District.".

Some of those arrested included Laishram Atangba Meitei, Leishangthem Nongpok Meitei, Thongam Khangakpa Meitei, Thiyam Ningthou Meitei, Akoijam Thoupangba Meitei, Thounaojam Sugnu Ngakpa, Ngasepam Nongthouba Meitei, and Sorokhaibam Nganba. Three AK-47 rifles, two AK-56 rifles, an M-16 rifle, a 9mm pistol, 147 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 20 rounds of M-16 ammunition, 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 16 mobile phones, and a vehicle were taken into custody.

A member of the People's Liberation Army PLA was also arrested on 28 October by Manipur police in Top Leirak Machin, Keishamthong, Imphal West. He identified himself as Moirangthem Maniton Singh and told the police that he was collecting extortion money from shops all across Imphal city.