Manipur Police Arrest Man with Pistol in Imphal West; Follow-up Raid Yields Cache of Arms in Thoubal

IMPHAL: In significant development Manipur law enforcement authorities arrested a 30-year-old man. They also confiscated firearm during routine frisking operation in Imphal West district. Identified as Laishram Rajeshor Singh, alias Naocha the individual was found in possession of pistol. It was loaded with three 7.65mm bullets.

Rajeshor Singh is originally from Lamlai Awang Leikai. He currently resides in Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai. Both are within Imphal West district. He was apprehended following the discovery of the weapon. This occurred during standard check at Sanakeithel market. Upon his arrest, he was transferred to concerned police station. The seized pistol was also transferred. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

The incident sparked broader inquiry. This led to collaborative effort between state and central police forces. Acting on intelligence gathered from initial arrest authorities launched follow-up operation in Phouoibi village. This village is located in Thoubal district. The operation was fueled by specific information. It concerned concealed arms and ammunition. It resulted in substantial seizure. Military-grade weaponry was recovered.

During the raid law enforcement officials recovered formidable 5.56mm MA-3 Assault Rifle. It is believed to have originated from Burma. They also found two mortar bombs. A single RPG shell. Three grenades and cache of additional ammunition and military supplies were discovered. The recovery underscores the potential threat posed by illicit arms proliferation in the region. This has prompted authorities to intensify efforts. They aim to stem the flow of such weapons.

Laishram Rajeshor Singh arrested suspect, remains under scrutiny. Investigators delve into possible connections. They are exploring motives. Meanwhile the recovered arms and ammunition undergo thorough examination.

The successful operation stands as testimony to unwavering commitment of Manipur's law enforcement agencies. They combat illegal arms trade. They maintain public safety. As investigations continue authorities remain vigilant. They are determined. They seek to disrupt criminal networks.