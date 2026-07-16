World Meetei Council urges PM Modi to restore public trust in Manipur

IMPHAL: The World Meetei Council (WMC) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the prolonged crisis in Manipur and urging the Centre to restore public trust and strengthen constitutional governance in the state.

In the letter, WMC Chairman Heigrujam Nabashyam said the handling of the crisis had led to a growing trust deficit among the people towards the Government of India. The organisation also expressed concern that central security forces, including the Army, had not succeeded in restoring public confidence.

The council stated that despite the deployment of more than 60,000 Army and paramilitary personnel, the crisis had continued into its fourth year, leading to public questions over the Centre's approach. It also claimed there was a perception that the constitutional authority of the elected state government had not functioned effectively. The WMC urged the Prime Minister to intervene to strengthen constitutional governance in Manipur, stating that rebuilding public trust in the Government of India was essential for achieving a durable and peaceful resolution to the situation, a press release said.

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