Manipur Police detain 8-armed persons, recover weapons in joint operation

IMPHAL: A joint operation was launched in the Horei Kaphung Hills (Lower Leishan Ridge), during which eight persons were detained and disarmed on Wednesday.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating that armed persons were planning to attack isolated villages in the hill areas.

During the operation, around a dozen armed persons were spotted atop the hills. While some managed to flee, eight persons were detained, disarmed, and subsequently released with a stern warning not to enter the hill areas or carry weapons, as such activities are prohibited.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores was recovered from unauthorised bunkers located on the hilltop. Security forces have reiterated their commitment to continue such operations to safeguard affected communities and villages. (ANI)

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