Manipur Police Nab Two in Thoubal Protests, Seize Live Tear Gas Shell

IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested two persons suspected to be involved in protests happening in the Thoubal district.

Acting on a specific input, police arrested them on September 11 in south of Sanjenthong under the Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District.

The arrested persons are Laishram Roshan Singh (26) from Khangabok Tangkha Leikai and Moirangthem Bumbum Singh (21) from Khangabok Meisnam Leikai.

A live tear gas shell was also found with them.

In another operation, police conducted search-cum-area domination in the vulnerable areas of Churachandpur district, primarily at Shejang. During this, they recovered several weapons-a 7.5-foot rocket, a modified M-16 rifle, a big homemade mortar, a medium-sized homemade mortar, three medium bomb launchers, four other bomb launchers, and three homemade mortar bombs.

Apart from this, police ensured that 262 vehicles moved on NH-37 and 95 on NH-2 carrying essential items.

Vulnerable points were given a tight security vigil and security convoys were provided on sensitive areas to ensure the movement of the vehicles smoothly.

As many as 110 checkpoints were set up across different districts of Manipur, including both hill and valley regions, and five people were detained on various charges.

The Manipur government, on Thursday restored the broadband and fixed lease line internet service in the valley districts, two days after its Home Department had suspended mobile and broadband internet for five days in view of protests launched by students triggered by a series of violent incidents.

In an order, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar also imposed 10 conditions to use internet via broadband and fixed lease line connections.

It said that the state government has decided to continue with the suspension of mobile internet service as apprehensions are still there regarding the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms for mobilising mob of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life or damage to public and private property by indulging in arson and vandalisation as well as other types of violent activities for which the control mechanism is still poor.