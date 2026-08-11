Manipur Police organises 81-km ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally ahead of I-Day

IMPHAL: The Manipur Police Department, in collaboration with the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, organised a vibrant 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally ahead of Independence Day on Monday.

State dignitaries, senior police officials and riders joined the campaign to spread the message of patriotism and national unity.

The rally was flagged off from Hapta Kangjeibung in Palace Compound, Imphal East district, in the presence of Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh, Home Minister K. Govinda Singh and Arts and Culture Minister Kh. Loken Singh, along with senior officials.

The initiative forms part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and participate in activities celebrating India's Independence Day.

The participating riders will cover a distance of more than 81 kilometres, travelling from Imphal towards the Leikun 8th Battalion Manipur Rifles complex in Chandel district.

The route will take the riders through several historically and culturally significant locations in Manipur. The rally will travel along National Highway 102, passing through Pallel in Kakching district and the Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal district, before taking the diversion from Pallel towards Leikun. (ANI)

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