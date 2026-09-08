Manipur Police probing attack on 3 border villages: Manipur HM

IMPHAL: Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh told the state Assembly on Monday that the state police are investigating the attack on three villages, along India-Myanmar border, in Kamjong district by armed militants.

The Home Minister told the House that on May 7 this year, armed militants attacked Z. Choro, Namlee and Wanglee villages in Kamjong district along Myanmar border. The villages are situated very close to the unfenced international border.

Replying to a query raised by the Congress MLA Kangujam Ranjit Singh, Govindas Singh said that one person was injured and 23 houses were burnt down in the militants' attack. He added that the state government has assessed the damages in all the villages and estimated the loss of various properties worth more than Rs 5 crore and the reconstruction of the damaged houses has already begun.

The Home Minister said that he along with some MLAs visited the border villages with relief materials just after the incident occurred.

He noted that the villages are located in remote areas and adequate security arrangements have now been made in the area following the incident. (IANS)

Also Read: Vice-President Radhakrishnan Begins Two-Day Visit to Arunachal Pradesh