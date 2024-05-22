Assam: Police Intervene in Child Marriage in Assam, Arrest Eight Including Groom and Father

GUWAHATI: A late-night police operation in Kabariband village of Patharkandi, Karimganj district led to arrest of eight individuals, including the groom and his father for their involvement in attempting to marry a minor girl.

The arrests were made during the wedding ceremony. It had progressed to the "Qubool Qubool" ritual when the police intervened Among those detained were Bilal Uddin, the groom and his father Zahraul Islam. The other relatives and the officiating priest were also arrested.

The names of those arrested include Shabbir Uddin and Diliyar Hussain. Others are Asab Uddin Nizam Uddin, Saad Uddin Ali Hussain and Matabur Rahman.

The incident unfolded as Bilal Uddin, reportedly in love with the minor girl attempted to marry her despite stringent government directives against child marriage. The police, acting on a tip-off rescued the minor girl. She was already dressed as a bride. The girl has since been placed under care of the Child Welfare Association.

This case highlights ongoing tensions and challenges in enforcing laws against child marriage in region. Despite a statewide crackdown on such practices led by the Assam state chief minister, child marriage incidents continue to surface. The chief minister has issued stern warnings against these social evils. He underscores the need for community cooperation and vigilance to eradicate child marriage from Assam.

The swift action by the police in Karimganj is an effort to uphold the laws protecting minors from early and forced marriages. The detainees have been ordered by the court to be held in custody. They are facing legal consequences for their roles in the attempted marriage.

This event has caused considerable tension in Kabariband village. It reflects the broader societal struggle against entrenched traditions. Moreover it shows the push for modernization and adherence to legal standards. The local community is urged to support efforts to prevent child marriage and ensure the safety and rights of minors.