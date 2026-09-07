Manipur publishes final electoral rolls for 2026, total electors at 19.60 lakh

IMPHAL: The Final Photo Electoral Rolls of all 60 Assembly Constituencies of Manipur were published on Sunday by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in compliance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

The total number of electors in Manipur as per the Final Electoral Rolls, 2026 stands at 19,60,620, including 9,53,350 male electors, 10,06,962 female electors and 308 third-gender electors. The final roll has an EP ratio of 51.99 and a gender ratio of 1056.

The Election Commission has advised electors to verify their names in the final photo electoral rolls at the offices of EROs, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The rolls can also be downloaded from the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur.

According to the data, the total number of electors before the draft publication on May 18, 2026, was 20,93,076, comprising 10,10,317 male, 10,82,459 female and 300 third-gender voters. After the enumeration process, 19,34,399 enumeration forms were received, while 1,58,677 electors whose forms were not received were excluded from the draft electoral roll. These exclusions included electors marked absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate and others.

Copies of the Final Photo Electoral Rolls of each Assembly Constituency were handed over to authorised representatives of recognised national and state political parties during a meeting on Sunday. (ANI)

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