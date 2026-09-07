Meghalaya: Sangma-Shah Meeting Fuels Speculation Over Nine UDP MLAs Joining BJP

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A meeting between Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K. Sangma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has triggered speculation over a possible political realignment in the State, particularly reports that nine United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs may join the BJP.

The development comes amid uncertainty within the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance-II. The BJP currently has two MLAs and could rise to 11 if the reported move materialises. Sangma has not disclosed details of his meeting with Shah.

Sources also said a few NPP legislators have expressed interest in meeting BJP leaders, with some reportedly unhappy with the party leadership. Any further movement could affect the stability and internal dynamics of the MDA-II.

Shah had met UDP legislators in New Delhi last month in the presence of BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, fuelling earlier speculation about a possible realignment. UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh has denied any move towards defection or merger. However, reports of internal discontent have continued, with senior UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh earlier acknowledging frustration among some party members.

Sources said the BJP leadership has reportedly agreed to demands raised by UDP legislators, including amendments to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, inclusion of Khasi in the Eighth Schedule and changes to coal-mining rules. However, the legislators are seeking clarity on these commitments before taking a final decision.

If the reported shift takes place, the BJP would gain significant strength in the Assembly, potentially altering the MDA-II's political balance ahead of the 2028 Assembly election.

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