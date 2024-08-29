Meghalaya Dedicates ₹840 Crore to Revolutionize Tourism Sector

SHILLONG: The Government of Meghalaya has committed Rs 840.29 crore in its endeavour to upgrade the State's tourism infrastructure and make Meghalaya one of the leading destinations for quality and sustainable tourism. The project would consequently benefit not only the tourists but also the residents of the area.

While discussing the topic in the state assembly, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh delved deep into its significance regarding the state economy. He said around 50,000 people in Meghalaya depend on the tourism sector- directly or indirectly.

Lyngdoh added, "Tourism is an important constituent of the economy of the state, and the government is committed to fostering growth in this sector for employment opportunities, economic activities, and improvement in the quality of life of its citizens."

He also outlined the plan to position Meghalaya as a leading destination for premium tourist markets in adventure, experiential, and cultural tourism.

He said that tourism generates numerous jobs and can increase the state's economy tremendously. For them to make their missions possible, they have to build top-rated tourism facilities in famous places and new places. It means building new places to stay and having easy access to beautiful spots, including developing the visiting experience.

The Meghalaya Eco Tourism Infrastructure Development project with funding from the New Development Bank with a budget of Rs 730 crore will help the government achieve this vision. Major tourist destinations would have standout facilities: Sohra, Shillong, and Tura.

Under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, Rs 60.29 crore has been sanctioned for Meghalayan Age Cave Experience and Waterfalls Trails in Sohra.

Then, there is Rs 50 crore from the Ministry of Tourism under the scheme Challenge-Based Destination Development, part of Swadesh Darshan 2.0. The amount is for covering overall tourism experiences in Meghalaya by creating new and unique attractions for both domestic and international visitors.

It includes places like Ialong, Syntu Ksiar, Krang Suri, Shnongpdeng, Darrang, Iooksi in the Jaintia Hills, which are fast gaining popularity.

The new initiatives introduced by the government to enhance the tourist experience include the Meghalaya Homestays Scheme. In association with the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, the scheme provides incentives as high as 70% for projects up to Rs 10 lakh to encourage homestays for community participation in the tourism industry.

In all, 633 homestays have been sanctioned under this scheme.