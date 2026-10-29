Manipur Raises Annual Incentive for Pony Owners to ₹10,000

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has announced an increase in the annual incentive for Manipuri pony owners to Rs 10,000 per pony, as part of efforts to conserve the state's endangered indigenous equine breed, officials said on Wednesday.

Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, L. Arunkumar Singh, said that incentives were provided to 1,150 pony owners last year through the Governor.

Following the launch of the Pony Registration System (PRS) by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, the department submitted a proposal to increase the annual incentive to Rs 10,000 per pony owner, Arunkumar Singh told the media.

He said departmental officials have started work on the PRS, which will help determine the total pony population in the state.

According to departmental records, the pony population has increased this year. An amount of Rs 30 lakh has been earmarked in the annual budget to provide incentives to pony owners.

The Manipuri Pony, one of the oldest recognised indigenous horse breeds, is renowned for its intelligence, agility and endurance. (IANS)

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