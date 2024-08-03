Manipur Reports Detection of Over 10,000 Illegal Immigrants in 5 Years, Says CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday that more than 10,000 illegal immigrants have been found in Manipur over the past five years.
In the Assembly during the ongoing budget session, the chief minister mentioned that the state government had suspended the Free Movement Regime (FMR) since June 29, 2021. He also noted that the Union Home Ministry had recommended to the Ministry of External Affairs that the FMR be completely abolished.
Additionally, he stated that the government was in the process of setting up six new police stations and 34 police outposts in the state's border areas.
In response to a question from MLA Surjakumar Okram, Singh told the assembly that the 10,675 illegal immigrants come from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Norway, China, and Nepal.
CM Singh mentioned that about 85 illegal immigrants had been deported. He also added that around 143 immigrants were currently in the detention center and that the state government had spent ₹ 85.55 lakh on their maintenance.
The issue of immigrants has become increasingly significant in Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3 last year. The conflict between the Meitei community, which is dominant in the valley, and the Kukis, a group of tribes from the hill areas, has resulted in over 220 deaths and displaced nearly 50,000 people.
The Meiteis, who are part of the general category, want to be reclassified as Scheduled Tribes. Meanwhile, the nearly two dozen tribes with ethnic connections to people in Myanmar’s Chin State and Mizoram are seeking a separate administration from Manipur, citing discrimination and unequal distribution of resources and power with the Meiteis.
The chief minister had reported that the influx of illegal immigrants had resulted in the creation of 996 new villages in the state since 2006. He mentioned that large-scale deforestation had occurred to make way for these settlements and poppy plantations, and that the immigrants were encroaching on resources, job opportunities, land, and the rights of the local people.
