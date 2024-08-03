Manipur Reports Detection of Over 10,000 Illegal Immigrants in 5 Years, Says CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday that more than 10,000 illegal immigrants have been found in Manipur over the past five years.

In the Assembly during the ongoing budget session, the chief minister mentioned that the state government had suspended the Free Movement Regime (FMR) since June 29, 2021. He also noted that the Union Home Ministry had recommended to the Ministry of External Affairs that the FMR be completely abolished.

Additionally, he stated that the government was in the process of setting up six new police stations and 34 police outposts in the state's border areas.