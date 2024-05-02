Meghalaya Govt to Conduct Re-verification of RTI Response Following Concerns Raised by HYC

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is checking the accuracy of information in response to an RTI query after the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) raised concerns.

The query revealed that out of 342 families in the Harijan Colony at Them Iew Mawlong, 148 were considered illegal settlers.

The HYC asked Deputy Chief Minister Tynsong to look into the matter due to possible discrepancies between the disclosed number of families and figures presented in an affidavit submitted to the Meghalaya High Court, which claimed 342 families lived there.