Manipur: Security forces recover and neutralise three IEDs in Jiribam

JIRIBAM: Acting on specific intelligence, formations under Spear Corps, in close coordination with Manipur Police, recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 20 kg from a jungle area between Leishabithol and Ahamadabad in Jiribam, Manipur.

The explosive devices were safely neutralised on-site through a controlled demolition, successfully averting a major threat to life and property.

The joint operation reflects the unwavering vigilance, operational readiness, and seamless inter-agency synergy of security forces dedicated to safeguarding peace in the region.

Earlier on Friday, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the grenade attack on the residence of Congress Legislature Party leader and Wangkhem MLA Keisham Meghachandra Singh at Yairipok Bishnunaha in Thoubal district. (ANI)

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