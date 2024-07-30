Mizoram and Assam to Resume Border Talks on August 9 After 20-Month Hiatus

AIZAWL: After 20-month hiatus Mizoram and Assam will resume border talks on August 9 2024 in Aizawl. Meeting aims to find amicable solution to prolonged inter-state boundary dispute. This dispute has plagued both states for decades. Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga and Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora will lead discussions.

This meeting marks fourth round of negotiations since violent clash in July 2021. Clash tragically resulted in deaths of six Assam policemen and civilian. The root of dispute lies in two colonial-era demarcations. One from 1875. Another from 1933. Mizoram asserts that 509 square miles of inner line reserved forest as notified in 1875 fall within its territory. Conversely Assam recognizes boundary delineated by Survey of India in 1933 as constitutional border.

Previous attempts to resolve issue have included three ministerial-level meetings since August 2021. Yet dispute remains unresolved. Despite lack of resolution both states have consistently agreed to maintain peace along border. They continue efforts to resolve conflict through dialogue.

The upcoming talks in Aizawl are viewed as crucial step towards achieving peaceful resolution Ongoing dispute has significantly impacted lives of those residing in border areas This situation creates pressing need for amicable solution.

Willingness of both states to engage in dialogue reflects commitment to peace and cooperation High-level ministers from both sides underscore importance of issue They show determination to find mutually acceptable resolution.

As talks approach there is cautious optimism among residents of border regions Many hope this round of discussions will pave way for lasting solution This would ease tensions and foster better relations between two states.

Outcome of August 9 meeting will be closely watched It holds potential to bring positive change to lives of those affected by dispute Both Mizoram and Assam are hopeful that through continued dialogue and cooperation resolution can finally be achieved bringing peace and stability to border areas.