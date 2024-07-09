Meghalaya: KHADC Delimitation Committee Submits Report

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council's (KHADC) Delimitation Committee has submitted its report to Deputy Chief Executive Member PN Syiem. This comes almost eight months after its formation in October 2023. The committee led by retired district council court judge Stralwell Kharsyiemlieh, included former legislator SL Marbaniang. It also had retired schoolteacher R Marboh and former KHADC secretary M Kharkrang. NEHU faculty member DRL Nonglait was part of the committee although Nonglait was absent during submission.

Kharsyiemlieh informed reporters that the committee endeavored to meet its mandate. It focused on readjusting voter numbers within existing KHADC constituencies. "We have given our suggestion in the report submitted to the Executive Committee. It is only the EC that can share the details of the report” he said. He noted that adjustments in East Khasi Hills were more precise. This was due to access to the 2019 electoral rolls. Challenges arose in Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills South West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills due to the lack of similar data.

Despite these challenges Kharsyiemlieh emphasized that the committee's role was limited to readjusting voter numbers, not realigning constituencies. He mentioned that most constituencies maintained almost equal number of voters. This allowed the committee to accommodate approximately 95% of villagers' views. He acknowledged the impossibility of satisfying everyone. Nevertheless he expressed satisfaction with the report.

Deputy CEM Syiem announced that the Executive Committee would discuss the report on Tuesday. If approved, it would be presented as a bill during the council's summer session. The session starts on July 10. He added that if the bill passes the District Council Affairs Department would prepare the electoral rolls, expediting the subsequent elections.

Meanwhile in Nartiang, locals vehemently opposed the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils (JHADC) draft delimitation proposal ahead of public hearing. The proposed changes would alter the constituency's name and divide Iaw Nartiang Colony. This prompted an urgent Dorbar Shnong (community meeting) on Monday.

Despite multiple communications and requests to retain Nartiang within its existing constituency. Villagers claimed their objections were ignored. They argued the proposal disrupts their community by splitting families and undermines their heritage. With a vote share of less than 10000. Residents deemed the changes unnecessary and politically motivated. The villagers demanded retention of Nartiang in its current form. They warned that any alterations would lead to boycott of the upcoming district council polls.