Manipur: Shocking Suicide of IRB Jawan in Imphal

An official stated, "They found Nanda dead inside the barrack with a gunshot wound to the head."

The reason for Nanda's actions is not yet known. The Imphal police have filed a case and are investigating the reason for his suicide.

Nanda was from Haobam Marak Keisam Leikai in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, the body of Lance Naik Manoj Gogoi arrived at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati early on Friday morning. He was on election duty in Chhattisgarh when he passed away.

Manoj Gogoi, 38 years old, served in the 5th Assam Police Battalion and was sent for election duty in Chhattisgarh. It's reported that he contracted malaria there, which led to his death.

At the Assam Police headquarters, a ceremony was held to honor the deceased officer.