Manipur: Shocking Suicide of IRB Jawan in Imphal

IMPHAL: A 53-year-old member of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) died by suicide in Imphal, Manipur on Friday morning, according to officials.
The IRB member, Longjam Nanda, was serving as a house guard for Manipur High Court judge A. Guneswor Sharma at his residence in Yaiskul, Imphal West district.
Other IRB personnel who were on guard duty heard a gunshot at around 9 am. They rushed to the scene and found Nanda inside the barrack, lying in a pool of blood.
An official stated, "They found Nanda dead inside the barrack with a gunshot wound to the head."
The reason for Nanda's actions is not yet known. The Imphal police have filed a case and are investigating the reason for his suicide.
Nanda was from Haobam Marak Keisam Leikai in Imphal West district.
Meanwhile, the body of Lance Naik Manoj Gogoi arrived at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati early on Friday morning. He was on election duty in Chhattisgarh when he passed away.
Manoj Gogoi, 38 years old, served in the 5th Assam Police Battalion and was sent for election duty in Chhattisgarh. It's reported that he contracted malaria there, which led to his death.
At the Assam Police headquarters, a ceremony was held to honor the deceased officer.
Gogoi had been deployed in Bastar during the first phase, Mahasamund in the second phase, and Surguja in the third phase of his duty in Chhattisgarh.
On May 4, he became ill and was admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Ambikapur, Surguja district. However, Gogoi passed away at 7:55 pm on May 8.
Assam Police stated that the deceased officer had served with great dedication for over 13 years. He joined the service on August 2, 2010.
