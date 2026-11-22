CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya College Teachers Association (MCTA) has accused the state government of creating divisions within the teaching community by portraying deficit grant-in-aid college teachers as privileged and SSA and contractual teachers as underprivileged.

MCTA president Dr Shiv K Pradhan alleged that the government was using salary disparities between the two groups to deflect attention from its failure to ensure fair remuneration across the education sector.

Questioning Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's recent claim that some deficit college teachers earned up to Rs 4.5 lakh a month, Pradhan described the figure as inflated and inconsistent with the existing pay structure.

He said Meghalaya had no professor grade, with associate professor being the highest position in the college teaching hierarchy. An associate professor with around 34 years of service could draw a maximum basic salary of Rs 2,17,100, which, with the current 53 per cent dearness allowance (DA), amounted to around Rs 3.32 lakh a month. He said the DA had remained unchanged since July last year.

"I don't know from where he got this figure of Rs 4,50,000," Pradhan said, adding that if the Chief Minister's figure was correct, he would be entitled to around Rs 1.5 lakh more every month. He alleged that the government was trying to pit teachers against one another by highlighting the salaries of deficit grant-in-aid teachers while overlooking the low remuneration of SSA and contractual teachers, who earned around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a month.

Defending the pay structure of deficit college teachers, Pradhan said their salaries were determined by their qualifications, experience and the seventh UGC Pay Commission, with the eighth commission expected to follow. He maintained that teachers receiving salaries under the established structure should not be blamed for disparities created by the system.

Pradhan also questioned the adequacy of the government's salary increases, arguing that an additional Rs 5,000 on an existing salary of Rs 15,000 did little to address the problem.

Comparing the salaries of government employees and teachers, he said a Grade IV gardener in the Secretariat could earn around Rs 60,000 after 25 years of service, even without a matriculation qualification, while a qualified SSA teacher with similar experience could receive substantially less.

He urged the government to bring SSA teachers' salaries at least on a par with those of deficit school teachers, taking their qualifications and experience into account, instead of portraying deficit teachers as overpaid.

Pradhan reiterated that the government should address salary disparities across the education sector rather than promote what he described as a divisive "rich teacher and poor teacher" narrative.

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