Manipur: Suspected PREPAK-Pro Member Arrested in Jiribam District

IMPHAL: In a significant breakthrough, a joint team of security forces and Manipur police arrested 31-year-old Khundrakpam Kiran Singh, believed to be an active member of the banned militant group, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Pro). The operation was conducted based on intelligence reports suggesting that valley-based insurgents were attempting to establish a presence along Manipur’s western border.

Singh was apprehended at a hideout in Uchathol, Jiribam District, which shares a border with Cachar district in Assam. His arrest follows months of intelligence gathering and strategic planning by the security forces.

The successful mission underscores the ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb insurgent activities in the region. According to police sources, Singh is suspected of involvement in various extortion activities within Jiribam District over the past few months, contributing to the insurgent group's funding and operations.

The operation was part of a broader initiative to enhance security measures across Manipur. In recent months, authorities have intensified their efforts to combat insurgency, with a total of 123 checkpoints established across the state’s hill and valley regions. These measures aim to disrupt militant networks and prevent the spread of insurgent activities.

Singh has been handed over to Jiribam police for further legal proceedings. His arrest is expected to yield crucial information about the operational strategies of PREPAK-Pro and their efforts to expand their influence in the region. Authorities are hopeful that this development will lead to more arrests and a significant disruption of militant activities.

The local community has welcomed the arrest, expressing relief over the efforts of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region. The arrest of a key suspect involved in extortion and militant activities is seen as a positive step towards restoring normalcy in Jiribam and surrounding areas.

As investigations continue, security forces remain vigilant, and additional operations are anticipated to dismantle remaining insurgent cells and ensure the safety and security of Manipur’s residents.