Manipur: TIM raises concern over KIM rally notification on identity of deceased church leaders

IMPHAL: Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) expressed concern over a notification issued by Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) calling for a nationwide rally on May 30, 2026, and referring to deceased church leaders as "Kuki-Zo church leaders".

TIM stated that the deceased leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association India were Thadou pastors and asserted that their ethnic identity should be recognised as Thadou. It said their lives and service should not be subjected to political or identity-based appropriation.

The organisation also noted that the case relating to the killing of the three church leaders had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and urged that the legal process be allowed to proceed without interference or speculation.

TIM alleged that such mobilisation efforts risked politicising the incident and appealed to Thadou community members and organisations not to participate in events that distort the identity of the deceased leaders. It further called for restraint among all groups, urging communities to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and to support dialogue, peaceful coexistence and the ongoing investigation, a press release said.

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