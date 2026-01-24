Thadou Inpi Manipur calls for calm and united resistance against terrorism

IMPHAL: In response to the deteriorating situation following the terrorist killing of Rishikanta Mayanglambam last night in Churachandpur, leaders of Thadou Inpi Manipur, along with representatives of various civil society organizations of Manipur, convened a meeting in Imphal on Friday to reinforce the peace process and strengthen the spirit of inter-community understanding that has yielded positive results so far.

While condemning Kuki terrorism in the strongest possible terms, the leadership of Thadou Inpi Manipur held a cordial and constructive meeting with representatives of COCOMI, AMUCO, Arambai Tenggol (AT), and FOCS this evening in Imphal. The meeting reaffirmed a collective resolve to jointly oppose and resist any act of terrorism and violence that threatens the unity, integrity, and progress of the state of Manipur.

As a result of sustained community understanding and cooperation over the past more than two years, members of the Thadou community have been able to move, reside, and live safely and freely in the valley, particularly in the state capital, Imphal.

Thadou Inpi Manipur appeals to both the Thadou and Meitei communities to remain calm, exercise restraint, and continue building on the trust and mutual understanding achieved so far.

We further urge members of the Thadou community to reclaim their true identity, reject destructive and radical Kuki agendas, resist false propaganda, and place trust in the leadership of Thadou Inpi Manipur. We also call upon other ethnic communities to follow the Thadou model in the collective pursuit of peace and stability in the state.

Thadou Inpi Manipur has strongly condemned the brutal terrorist killing of Rishikanta Mayanglambam. The victim was abducted from his wife Chinnu Haokip's residence at Tuibong and later murdered, despite having obtained prior approval for his visit from the Kuki National Organisation (KNO)-the Kuki SoO group operating in the area-as well as from local village authorities, and despite significant presence of security personnel in Tuibong area, a press release stated.

