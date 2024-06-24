Manipur Unrest: Kuki-Zo Tribes Rally in Churachandpur, Call for Political Resolution

IMPHAL: Thousands of people from the Kuki-Zo tribal community marched in Churachandpur today, calling for a political solution to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.
The rally, organized by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), started at Churachandpur Public Ground and ended at the Wall of Remembrance, honoring the nearly 200 tribal members who lost their lives in the unrest.
Carrying signs with slogans like "No Political Solution, No Peace" and "Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo People Right Now!", demonstrators expressed their strong demands.
Key speakers at the rally included ITLF Chairman Pagin Haokip, MLA Paolienlal Haokip, Zo United Secretary Rev. VL Ngakthang, Zomi Council General Secretary Pauneihlal, and Kuki Inpi Manipur Vice President Jangmang Haokip.
ITLF General Secretary Muan Tombing presented a memorandum detailing the community's grievances to be given to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The main goal of the peaceful protest was to push the central government to speed up efforts to find a political solution to the increasing violence in Manipur. The tribal groups are specifically asking for the creation of a Union Territory with legislative powers under Article 239A of the Constitution.
The ITLF states that urgent intervention is needed due to a year of escalating violence that has caused many deaths and much destruction in tribal communities.
Recent incidents in Jiribam district, where tribal individuals were killed and properties vandalized allegedly by Meitei groups, have worsened the situation.
The ITLF also pointed out ongoing humanitarian issues, such as limited access to essential supplies, stopped development activities, and discriminatory job recruitment practices favoring Meitei-majority areas.
The rally in Churachandpur was echoed by similar demonstrations in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl districts.
ITLF leaders ended the rally by formally submitting their memorandum to the Union Home Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, emphasizing the urgent need for quick and decisive actions to restore peace and security in Manipur's tribal areas.
