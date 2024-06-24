Manipur Unrest: Kuki-Zo Tribes Rally in Churachandpur, Call for Political Resolution

IMPHAL: Thousands of people from the Kuki-Zo tribal community marched in Churachandpur today, calling for a political solution to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The rally, organized by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), started at Churachandpur Public Ground and ended at the Wall of Remembrance, honoring the nearly 200 tribal members who lost their lives in the unrest.

Carrying signs with slogans like "No Political Solution, No Peace" and "Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo People Right Now!", demonstrators expressed their strong demands.