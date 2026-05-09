Manipur: Villagers rescued after militant attack along India-Myanmar border

IMPHAL: Even as tensions remained high on Friday, the Assam Rifles continued domination patrols across various sensitive areas of Manipur’s Kamjong district along the Myanmar border to ensure peace and security for residents, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that in the early hours of Thursday (May 8), heavy firing and explosions were reported near Z Choro and opposite Namlee along the India-Myanmar border.

Despite the volatile situation, troops of the Assam Rifles responded swiftly, moving into the affected areas under extremely challenging conditions to safeguard civilians and prevent further escalation, he said.

During the operation, multiple rescue teams were deployed without delay.

Ten houses affected by the violence were secured, and civilians trapped in the area were evacuated to safer locations.

According to the spokesman, 15 distressed villagers, including women and children, were safely rescued and provided humanitarian assistance at the Aloyo Assam Rifles camp. A Myanmarese woman from Namlee was also provided immediate first aid and medical evacuation support.

The Assam Rifles subsequently carried out rapid area sanitisation operations to stabilise the situation and prevent further violence.

During search operations, one armed cadre was apprehended along with an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and ammunition. The individual was later handed over to the local police authorities, Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said.

He added that the incident once again highlights the Assam Rifles’ unwavering commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining peace along the sensitive India-Myanmar border. Five Manipur districts — Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul — share a 398-km unfenced international border with Myanmar. Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also strongly condemned the incident in Kamjong district. In a social media post, the Chief Minister said: “I strongly condemn the violence reported this morning in the border villages of Namlee, Z. Choro and Wanglee in Kamjong district.

“Such acts are deeply concerning and unacceptable.”

He said he was closely monitoring the situation and had directed security forces to take all necessary measures to restore peace and prevent any further escalation. He further said: “The Government remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.” Police said that armed militants suspected to belong to Kuki outfits attacked villages in Manipur’s Kamjong district near the India-Myanmar border on Thursday.

The militants targeted the Tangkhul Naga villages of Namlee, Wanglee and Choro under the Kasom Khullen police station area, torching several houses and forcing residents to flee.

Residents of the border villages reportedly took shelter in nearby forests to escape the violence. A police official said that these mountainous villages are located less than one kilometre from the India-Myanmar border. An elderly woman, identified as Khin Htwe Yei, sustained injuries while attempting to flee during the attack, the official added. Security forces, including the Assam Rifles, reached the affected areas immediately after the incident and launched operations to bring the situation under control. (IANS)

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