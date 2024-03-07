Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Assures to End Extortion Activities by HNLC

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stated that the state government is actively working to eliminate the alleged extortion activities conducted by the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

CM Sangma claimed during a press briefing that decisive steps are being taken to halt extortion and prevent any adverse effect on the citizens. His comments came after a recent increase in the issuance of extortion demands to business owners, which led to the arrest of HNLC PSO Storgy Lyngdoh.

Sangma explained that the government is taking proactive steps, such as issuing instructions to the police in a recent private meeting, to stop extortion activities.