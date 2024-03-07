Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Assures to End Extortion Activities by HNLC

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stated that the state government is actively working to eliminate the alleged extortion activities conducted by the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).
CM Sangma claimed during a press briefing that decisive steps are being taken to halt extortion and prevent any adverse effect on the citizens. His comments came after a recent increase in the issuance of extortion demands to business owners, which led to the arrest of HNLC PSO Storgy Lyngdoh.
Sangma explained that the government is taking proactive steps, such as issuing instructions to the police in a recent private meeting, to stop extortion activities.
In response to concerns about HNLC's commitment to peace talks, Sangma stressed that the group must stop such activities if they truly want to engage in dialogue.
Earlier, Meghalaya Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader.
Storgy Lyngdoh who was arrested on March March 2 from his residence in Mawlynrei is charged under several sections of the UAPA including 10, 13, 16, 17, and 18.
These charges relate to his alleged involvement with the banned militant organization, unlawful activities, terrorist activities, fundraising, and conspiracy respectively.
Additionally, he also faces charges under various sections of the IPC including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 and 507 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), and 511 (attempting to commit offenses punishable with imprisonment).
Storgy Lyngdoh, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) for the outlawed group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), was caught by police from the East Khasi Hills. The top police officer in East Khasi Hills, Rituraj Ravi, told everyone they'd captured a person from the HNLC group.
Sources said Lyngdoh snuck into Meghalaya from Bangladesh. The police found him at his house in Mawlynrei, Khliehshnong and arrested him. The HNLC has been writing a lot of demand letters, especially to people in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. This happening is adding to that drama.
