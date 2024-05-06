Meghalaya: Caution Advised for Residents with Rain Prediction

SHILLONG: Recent bad weather has caused some buildings in Meghalaya to get damaged. The government is working hard to help people affected by this.
They're asking everyone to stay inside, stay safe, and call for help if they need it. This message is from the Meghalaya Government.
After severe weather hit many parts of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on the microblogging site X. He talked about the widespread damage from strong winds and heavy rain.
He wrote. “Due to strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of the State many houses have been damaged. Have asked administration to immediately provide relief.”
The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in Northeast India until May 7.
There will also be light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next week.
On April 1st, a severe rainstorm caused extensive damage and loss of life in villages in Eastern West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills District.
Meanwhile, Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced that schools and colleges in the state will be closed on May 6 and 7 because of the current weather conditions.
The state government made the decision as a precaution to protect against the risks of the current weather conditions.
He promised the people of the state that the government is taking steps to protect lives and properties and help those who have been affected.
Earlier, the state government asked the public to report damages from the hailstorm on May 5. They were requested to provide details of the damage caused by the severe weather, along with photographs.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh offered government support and immediate assistance to the victims. He also provided helpline numbers for the districts affected by the severe weather conditions.
ALSO WATCH: