Meghalaya: Caution Advised for Residents with Rain Prediction

SHILLONG: Recent bad weather has caused some buildings in Meghalaya to get damaged. The government is working hard to help people affected by this.

They're asking everyone to stay inside, stay safe, and call for help if they need it. This message is from the Meghalaya Government.

After severe weather hit many parts of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on the microblogging site X. He talked about the widespread damage from strong winds and heavy rain.

He wrote. “Due to strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of the State many houses have been damaged. Have asked administration to immediately provide relief.”