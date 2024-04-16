Meghalaya Elections: East Khasi Hills Declares Dry Days on Polling Days

SHILLONG: In preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election in Meghalaya, the East Khasi Hills District Authorities have declared dry days on polling days in the state.

Sibhi Chakravarthy Sadhu, an IAS officer serving as the District Magistrate and District Election Officer of East Khasi Hills District, has used his authority under Section 135 C of the Representation of The People Act, 1951, to declare “Dry Days” in the region.

The District Magistrate has declared that from April 17 to April 19, 2024, the sale, distribution, or provision of alcohol or similar substances is strictly prohibited in the polling area.