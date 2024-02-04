National Investigation Agency Arrests Accused in Mizoram

Aizawl: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted a cross-border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested a key accused in Mizoram in connection with the case, an official said on Saturday. NIA sources said that the accused has been identified as Lalngaihawma, a resident of Mizoram's Mamit area, bordering Bangladesh. Lalngaihawma was nabbed from Aizawl on Thursday following inputs regarding the operations of a well-organised, large-scale illegal arms and ammunition supply network operating in certain northeastern states.

"As per NIA investigations, the accused, along with others, was engaged in trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosive materials not only in the northeastern states but also across the border. He was working in collusion with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated across the international border," an NIA statement said. It said that as part of their conspiracy, they had already distributed such terror hardware to various individuals in India and abroad. These illicit weapons and explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions.

The case was registered by NIA on December 26 last year, under sections 120B of IPC, sections 18 of UA (P) Act 1967, Section 6 of Explosive Substances Act 1908 and sections 25 (1) (a) & 25 (1AA) of Arms Act. Further investigations to unearth the entire network are in progress. (IANS)