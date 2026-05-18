Meghalaya BJP Attributes Fuel Price Rise to International Market Turmoil

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attributed the continuing rise in fuel prices to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its cascading impact on the global oil market, asserting that the crisis has moved beyond the control of the Centre despite repeated interventions aimed at shielding citizens from the burden of escalating costs.

Talking to media persons, BJP Meghalaya chief spokesperson M. Kharkrang said oil manufacturing companies were suffering massive financial losses on a daily basis and could no longer absorb the mounting pressure caused by the sharp increase in international crude oil prices. He maintained that the situation was not confined to India alone but reflected a wider global economic crisis triggered by geopolitical instability and disruptions in international trade.

Kharkrang said the Centre had consistently attempted to prevent or control fuel price hikes initiated by oil companies but added that the present circumstances had become “critical” as the companies were reportedly losing “thousands of crores of rupees every single day”.

Stating that the crisis had escalated beyond the direct control of New Delhi, he said the entire nation would have to collectively endure the economic strain while hoping for stability to return in the global market.

Appealing to citizens to cooperate in reducing fuel consumption, Kharkrang echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for energy conservation, saying such measures were essential to reduce the outflow of foreign exchange and safeguard the country’s reserves.

He urged citizens to take the Prime Minister’s appeal seriously, describing the issue as a “national crisis” that required collective patience and unity rather than being viewed solely as a challenge for the BJP or the central government.

Kharkrang further stated that the turmoil stemmed from international developments beyond India’s control and noted that peace-loving nations across the world were hoping for an end to the conflict in the Middle East, which he said was severely affecting global trade and national economies. While asserting that the Centre had already initiated several measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis, he maintained that a lasting solution would depend largely on the cessation of hostilities in the region.

Clarifying the Prime Minister’s remarks regarding the “work from home” model, Kharkrang said the suggestion was intended only for sectors where remote working was feasible, similar to arrangements adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that daily wage earners and others engaged in occupations requiring physical presence were not being targeted.

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