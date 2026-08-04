Four female cooks of girls' hostel arrested for stealing food meant for students

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Four female cooks of a girls' hostel were arrested after the hostel inmates allegedly caught them red-handed while leaving with cooked food prepared for the students. One of the cooks initially managed to flee the spot but was later detained by officials of the Agartala Women's Police Station.

The inmates of the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Girls' Hostel in the heart of the city had long suspected that the quantity of food served to them was gradually decreasing and alleged that the cooks were stealing food items. They kept the cooks under discreet watch and, on Sunday, intercepted the four women as they were leaving the hostel after completing the day's work.

The students said they had earlier questioned the cooks about the diminishing quantity of food. According to them, the cooks replied that they were preparing only the quantity of food provided by the matron. On Sunday evening, when the cooks were leaving the hostel, the students stopped them and searched their bags. They allegedly found rice, lentils, oil, vegetables, and both raw and cooked meat inside the bags.

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