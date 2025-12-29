PM Modi hails Manipur resident for solar power solution to electricity crisis

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Moirangthem Seth, a local from Manipur, for developing a solar power solution to address the electricity crisis.

Addressing the 129th episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that Moirangthem launched a campaign to install solar panels, leading to several homes in his area having solar power.

“‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’, this saying has been proven true by a young man from Manipur, Moirangthem Seth. He is less than 40 years old. The remote area of Manipur where Moirangthem lived faced a significant electricity problem. To address this challenge, he focused on local solutions, and found this solution in solar power,” PM Modi said. He added, “In Manipur, generating solar energy is easy. So, Moirangthem launched a campaign to install solar panels, and thanks to this campaign, hundreds of homes in his area now have solar power.”

In his final Mann Ki Baat for 2025, PM Modi also hailed Margaret Ramtharsiem of Churachandpur, who helped people with Manipur’s traditional products, including handicrafts, and objects made from bamboo and wood.

“Margaret Ramtharsiem of Churachandpur, Manipur, is making similar efforts. She saw Manipur’s traditional products, its handicrafts, and objects made from bamboo and wood, with a broader vision, and because of this vision, she transformed from a handicraft artist into a medium for transforming people’s lives,” he said.

Further praising another Manipur resident, he said, “Another example from Manipur is Chokhone Krichena, a resident of Senapati district. Her entire family has been involved in traditional farming. Krichena took this traditional experience to another level. She made flower cultivation her passion. Today, she connects this work with various markets and empowers local communities in her area.”

This year also witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Manipur in September, post the ethnic violence in 2023. (ANI)

