President Murmu leads Manipur in commemorating historic Nupi Lal Day

IMPHAL: For the first time, Manipur commemorated Nupi Lal Day in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, who on Friday, led the people of the state in paying tribute to the brave women warriors of the historic "Nupi Lal" movement.

The President, accompanied by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, laid wreaths at the Nupi Lal (also called Nupee Lal) Memorial Complex in Imphal, honouring the brave women warriors of Manipur whose courage continues to inspire generations.

The Governor, in a message, said that this day, also popularly known as "Nupilan Numit", stands as a tribute to the extraordinary courage, resilience and patriotic sacrifices of the women of Manipur.

He added that the Nupi Lal movements of 1904 and 1939 remain shining chapters in our history where the women of Manipur rose with unmatched unity and spirit against injustice and exploitation.

"Nupi Lal was not merely a protest but a powerful testimony of women's collective leadership and social consciousness. The brave mothers of Manipur transformed their pain into courage that culminated in a movement that continues to inspire generations. Their sacrifices remind us that the progress of any society lies in respecting and empowering its women," Governor Bhalla said.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel speaking at the event said that Nupi Lal day is observed to honour the extraordinary courage, unity and resilience of Manipuri women.

He asserted that Nupi Lal is not merely a historical event but an enduring symbol of the people's strength, women's leadership and collective resistance, which remains a guiding force for the progress of Manipur.

Goel recalled that the Nupi Lal, also known as the "Women's War", commemorates two remarkable chapters of resistance led by the Manipuri women. The first Nupi Lal in 1904 emerged against the re-imposition of forced labour by the British regime and other injustices, while the second Nupi Lal in 1939 was a mass movement against wartime hoarding and the export of rice, he noted.

He lauded the brave Manipuri women who stood against injustice and policies that threatened the dignity and welfare of the people, saying that their unwavering courage continues to inspire generations.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the enduring resilience of the 'Ima Markets', Asia's largest all-women-led markets, as a testament to the strength and leadership of Manipuri women.

He said that they continue to lead and inspire change across various fields, carrying forward the legacy of Nupi Lal. (IANS)

Also Read: CM Conrad K. Sangma pushes educational initiative honouring Pa Togan