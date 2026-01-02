Reaffirm commitment to peace, harmony: Manipur Governor urges people on New Year

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has urged the people of the state to collectively reaffirm their commitment to peace, harmony and mutual respect in the New Year.

In his New Year greetings, the Governor said that 2026 should be a year of strengthening bonds of brotherhood among all communities and upholding the values of unity in diversity.

"As we step into 2026, let us collectively reaffirm our commitment to peace, harmony and mutual respect," Bhalla said.

"Let this be a year in which we strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among all communities, uphold the values of unity in diversity, and work together to foster lasting peace and stability in the state," he added.

Welcoming the New Year, the Governor expressed hope that the year ahead would usher in greater understanding, prosperity and well-being for all.

"May the spirit of cooperation and compassion guide us towards building a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Manipur," he said.

Manipur on Thursday is celebrating the 'Gaan-Ngai Festival', a major post-harvest festival of the Kabui and Rongmei Naga communities.

The festival begins with a religious ceremony on the first day, followed by days marked by community feasts, traditional dances and the exchange of gifts. The Governor also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the 'Gaan-Ngai Festival'.

He said that 'Gaan-Ngai' is observed as a post-harvest festival of the winter season and is a sacred occasion involving rituals for the dead, the creation of new fire, grand feasts, traditional dances, games and songs, all dedicated to the Supreme God to ensure prosperity, peace and cultural continuity.

"The festival also signifies bidding farewell to the passing year and ushering in a New Year filled with hope, optimism and renewed aspirations," Bhalla observed.

According to the Governor, while Gaan-Ngai is essentially an occasion of worship and thanksgiving to the Almighty, it also serves as a time for joy, harmony and happiness.

He urged the people to come together to celebrate the Gaan-Ngai Festival in a spirit of friendship, unity and brotherhood, with traditional gaiety and devotion, and to welcome the New Year with renewed commitment towards building a peaceful and prosperous Manipur. (IANS)

