IMPHAL: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Imphal on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day organisational visit to Manipur, during which he will review the Sangh's ongoing activities and social initiatives in the state. A senior RSS functionary (Karyakarta) said that the RSS Chief would also assess the programmes and activities undertaken in Manipur as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations, along with its plans for the 101st year, with a particular focus on the 'Panch Parivartan' (five-fold social transformation) initiative.

During his stay, Bhagwat is also scheduled to interact with local Sangh functionaries and 'Karyakartas' (volunteers).

The interactions are expected to focus on encouraging and expanding ongoing 'Seva Karya' (service initiatives), particularly efforts aimed at supporting communities affected by the prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur.

The 'Panch Parivartan' initiative comprises five key areas of social transformation: 'Samajik Samarasata' (social harmony), 'Parivar Prabodhan' (family awareness), 'Paryavaran Suraksha' (environmental protection), 'Swa Jagaran' (self-awakening) and 'Nagarik Kartavya' (civic responsibility).

The current visit is Bhagwat's second visit to Manipur since ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out on May 3, 2023. His previous visit to the state was in November 2025. During his present stay, Bhagwat will interact with RSS functionaries and volunteers, popularly known as Karyakartas, and encourage them to strengthen and expand the organisation's ongoing service activities across different parts of Manipur. The interactions are expected to assume significance against the backdrop of the prolonged ethnic violence and its impact on the state, with particular emphasis on the role of organisational workers in carrying forward social and service-oriented initiatives.

The three-day visit comes as the RSS marks the completion of 100 years since its founding, with a series of organisational programmes, outreach activities and social initiatives being conducted across the country as part of its centenary celebrations. Bhagwat's visit is expected to provide an opportunity to review the Sangh's organisational activities in Manipur and chalk out the course of its future programmes in the state. (IANS)

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