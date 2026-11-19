CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: State Election Commissioner Dr Pradip Kumar Chakraborty is reviewing the preparations and visited Sipahijala District ahead of the November 27 Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Tripura. He stressed the need for close coordination among administrative officials, police and election authorities to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.

A high-level review meeting was held at the conference hall of the District Magistrate and Collector's office in Bishramganj under the chairmanship of the State Election Commissioner. The meeting was attended by Sepahijala District Magistrate and Collector-cum-District Municipal Election Officer Prashant Badal Negi, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak, Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma, election observers, Returning Officers (ROs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), officers-in-charge of various police stations and representatives of different political parties.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the overall election arrangements, including security deployment, law and order, logistical preparedness and coordination among different departments. Preparations for all stages of the election, including the nomination process, polling and counting, were also discussed.

Special emphasis was placed on maintaining peace in sensitive areas and preventing any untoward incidents during the election process. The Commissioner took stock of the arrangements made by the district administration and police and stressed that all departments must work together to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Also Read: Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu inaugurates IMC vending shed in Itanagar