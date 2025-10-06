Seven more militants nabbed in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur continued their crackdown on outlawed militant groups, apprehending seven more insurgents from different districts, while arms, ammunition, and drugs were recovered in separate operations during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday. A police official said that the seven militants were arrested from four districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Kakching.

The arrested militants belonged to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and People's Liberation Army (PLA)/Revolutionary People's Front (RPF).

Manipur's one of the oldest militant outfits, PLA, is mostly active in the Imphal valley region with a political wing, RPF.

The arrested rebels were involved in recruiting youths for RPF/PLA, in extortion from people and government officials in the Imphal valley region and mediation through intimidation between parties in cases of loan recovery.

The security forces also recovered 2,000 highly addictive methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 16.66 lakh from a house owned by Chinhat (44) at Tuibong village in Churachandpur district.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called Yaba tablets or 'crazy drug', containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, are banned in India.

Hilly district Churachandpur, which shares an unfenced international border with Myanmar and an inter-state border with Mizoram, has turned into a hotspot of illegal trade of drugs.

The security forces also recovered caches of arms and ammunition from Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.

The Kangpokpi district also shared an unfenced international border with Myanmar. The arms recovered include one 9 mm carbine submachine gun along with one magazine, one .303 rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm pistol with one magazine loaded with some bullets, one .32 pistol along with one magazine, ten locally made bolt action single-barreled guns, and one pull mechanism rifle.

A large cache of different types of ammunition was also recovered from the two districts. The official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

The movement of 346 vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) has been ensured without any incident.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles. According to the official, a total of 114 nakas/checkpoints were set up in different districts, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles. (IANS)

