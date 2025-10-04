Diplo to hit headline Day 2 of Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Cherry Blossom Festival has announced that three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the Top 10 most-streamed DJs of all time, Diplo, will headline the EDM segment on Day 2 of the event.

“The Cherry Blossom Festival is thrilled to unveil the incomparable Diplo as the EDM headliner for Day 2! As a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most sought-after producers in the music industry, as well as one of the Top 10 most-streamed DJs worldwide, Diplo’s electrifying beats and infectious energy are sure to get the crowd moving,” the organisers said.

The festival is scheduled for November 14 and November 15 at JN Stadium and Polo Grounds in Shillong. Day 1 will open with global pop sensations Jason Derulo and The Script, along with special guest Norah Fatehi.

Organizers further added, “We are still awaiting the announcement of our show-stopping live headliner for Day 2, who will bring the house down with an unforgettable performance. Stay tuned for more updates!”

