CPI(M) Politburo Member Joins Cockroach Janata Party Protest at Jantar Mantar

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: In a significant development, CPI(M) politburo member Jiten Choudhury on Saturday visited the protest site of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been continuing a hunger strike for the last 15 days. Choudhury, who is the Tripura State Secretary of the CPI(M) and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, visited the site to convey his party’s solidarity with the agitation. Former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and CPI(M) Central Committee members Krishna Rakshit and Naresh Jamatia also accompanied him.

The CJP is continuing its agitation to protest against the alleged NEET examination scandal and is demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Jiten Choudhury said they had gone to Jantar Mantar to convey the CPI(M)’s solidarity with the agitation.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi-led central government has been undermining the Constitution, the country’s federal structure and its secular character for the past several years. He further alleged that the government has been weakening the country’s education, healthcare and economic systems and said the students at Jantar Mantar were protesting against these actions. He expressed confidence that their struggle would not go in vain. He said the movement would not end with the removal of Dharmendra Pradhan but would continue until it showed the path towards the country’s overall development.

Addressing Sonam Wangchuk, Choudhury said, “You have come from one side of the Himalayas, and we have come from the other. It indicates that the entire Himalayan region stands with your struggle, and it will succeed someday.”

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