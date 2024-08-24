Tangkhul Naga community sign resolution banning Pangolin hunting in Manipur

UKHRUL: In a landmark move, Tangkhul Naga Awunga Long (TNAL) president, Kashung Tennyson signed a resolution banning the hunting of the Chinese Pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) in their jurisdiction in the state of Manipur.

The TNAL is the Tangkhul Naga Headman’s Association and also the apex body that oversees community management and its governing laws. It comprises 230 villages in the Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Senapati districts of Manipur, in the Indo-Myanmar borders, all of whom are now signatories to the resolution.

The resolution was a result of the continuous efforts of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) over the past 18 months. Under their Countering Pangolin Trafficking Project, supported by the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Pangolin Crisis Fund (PCF), the project aims to stop the illegal wildlife trade of pangolins, the world’s most trafficked mammal, along the highly porous Indo-Myanmar borders. The pangolin has been a part of traditional Chinese medicine and consequently has fuelled hunting and trade of the animal. There is a high demand for its scales and meat in the wet markets for its alleged medicinal properties. Pangolins hunted in Manipur find their way past the border and to international markets across Southeast Asia.

“Until we take strict measures for the protection of the species, we might lose it forever. A resolution passed by the TNAL is binding for all members of the community. This will successfully lead to disrupting the existing illegal trade network and trafficking routes,” expressed Kashung Tennyson.

WTI will continue engaging the members of the community to build awareness about the pangolin and its ecological significance in the landscape. Signages have been installed in strategic locations across the district to push the message. WTI’s team has also approached the local churches in Ukhrul to raise awareness.

CEO of WTI, Jose Louies, said, “We greatly appreciate the resolution of the TNAL community to protect pangolins. Community-driven initiatives like this can be an incredibly impactful decision, playing a crucial role in preserving both the natural heritage and the cultural traditions of the indigenous communities in northeast India.”

The senior field officer at WTI’s Wildlife Crime Control Division, Monesh Singh Tomar, said, “This is a strong example where the community can lead conservation projects and save endangered species like the pangolin. The TNAL resolution certainly is among the first steps to ensuring that the pangolin is protected in the landscape,” stated a press release.

Also Read: No One Raised Voice Against My Leadership, Says MPCC Chief Vincent H Pala

Also Watch: