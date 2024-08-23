No One Raised Voice Against My Leadership, Says MPCC Chief Vincent H Pala

Shillong: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala said that no one raised their voice against his leadership when he was in the party but aired their opinion when he left it. “They should have blamed (my leadership) when they were in the party. I am just a nominated president,” Pala told reporters in the Congress Bhawan on Thursday. The MPCC chief said that when he lost the Assembly polls in 2023, he went to Delhi and told the AICC that he was ready to quit his post, and similarly, when he lost the Lok Sabha polls this year, he again offered his resignation but was told to stay on both occasions. He said that if one asks the MLAs who left the Congress, none of them will say that they left the party because they don’t like the president. “When they were inside the party, there was never a discussion that I should step down,” Pala said.

The MPCC chief also said that many who left the party are now contacting him, wanting to come back to Congress, stating that there is nothing like the grand old party. He also challenged that in 2028, many will ask for tickets to contest from the Congress. “You cannot imagine that top leaders are now realizing that Congress is the only party that can bring justice and help the people, especially the SC and ST,” Pala stated.

Also Read: Arunachal: Department of Tourism Organized 3-Day Expedition

Also Watch: