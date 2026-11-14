Tangkhul Nagas Give Centre, Manipur Three-Day Ultimatum Over Security Demands

Ukhrul: Tangkhul Naga civil society organizations on Friday, November 13, issued a three-day ultimatum to the Manipur and Central governments, demanding the removal of alleged Kuki militants from Naga areas and a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe following a midday ambush at New Haven along National Highway 202.

The organizations warned of indefinite public agitation if their demands remain unfulfilled by November 16.

The ultimatum followed an emergency meeting convened at the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) office in Ukhrul, Manipur, on Friday. The meeting took place after a midday ambush was reported at New Haven along National Highway 202.

The TNL, the apex Tangkhul Naga civil body, and the Tangkhul Naga Foothills Organization (TNFO) jointly issued the ultimatum to the governments of Manipur and India.

According to the organizations' joint statement, their demands centre on the removal of alleged Kuki militants from Naga areas and an investigation by the NIA.

The TNL Working Committee and Media Cell also issued a press communiqué outlining the consequences of failing to address the demands within the stipulated period.

The organizations have called for action on security concerns in Naga areas, specifically demanding the removal of alleged Kuki militants.

They have also sought an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into the matter, placing the central investigative agency at the centre of their demands.

The Border Security Force (BSF), which has a deployed outpost force in the area, is among the security entities identified in the reporter's account. However, the supplied statement does not specify any separate operational demand directed at the BSF.

In their joint ultimatum, the Tangkhul Naga Long declared: "Our restraint is not weakness."

The statement reflects the organizations' warning that their response could escalate if the authorities fail to meet their demands.

The TNL Working Committee has warned that failure to fulfil the demands within three days would lead to an indefinite public agitation.

In its press communiqué, the committee stated: "Failure to fulfil the demands within three days would compel the general public to launch an indefinite agitation until complete justice was delivered."

The ultimatum was issued on November 13, making November 16, 2026, the stated deadline for the governments to respond to the organizations' demands.

The proposed agitation would continue indefinitely until the organizations' stated demand for complete justice was addressed, according to the communiqué.

An NIA investigation is among the key demands raised by the Tangkhul Naga organizations following the New Haven ambush.

The organizations have called on the Manipur and Central governments to ensure an NIA probe. However, the supplied statements do not confirm whether the agency has accepted the demand or whether an investigation has been initiated.

The governments' response to the three-day ultimatum will determine the next course of action announced by the organizations.