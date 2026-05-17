TIM calls for clear identity distinction amid ongoing Manipur violence

IMPHAL: Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) has stated that, in the context of the ongoing 2023 violence in Manipur involving the Kuki and Meitei communities, members of the Thadou community have faced serious risks to their safety, including loss of life and misidentification. It further expressed concern that the continuing tensions in the state may further endanger innocent Thadous due to confusion about identity.

TIM also alleged that misinformation and propaganda by certain groups or individuals have contributed to the portrayal of Thadous as being part of, or subordinate to, Kuki political identities or agendas. It stated that the Thadou community has experienced long-standing pressure and intimidation, which it attributes to what it describes as militant dominance and coercion, and urged that this situation be understood clearly and objectively by other communities.

The organization further stated that a process of mutual understanding between the Thadou and Meitei communities has already begun through dialogue and confidence-building efforts, based on what it described as truth, respect, and trust. In this context, it appealed to authorities, community leaders, and the public to clearly distinguish between Thadou and Kuki identities, asserting that Thadou is a distinct community and is not aligned with Kuki political organisations or agendas.

TIM also expressed a willingness to encourage better understanding between the Thadou and Naga communities, with the aim of preventing harm to civilians due to misinformation or mistaken identity. It stated that any issues arising from recent incidents involving Thadou church leaders should be addressed in consultation with TIM, which it described as an apex body representing the Thadou community in Manipur.

The statement further claimed that some protests or rallies presented as representing Thadou interests may not reflect the genuine will of the community, alleging that such actions could be influenced by coercion or armed pressure in the prevailing security situation.

TIM urged Thadou individuals to identify themselves strictly as Thadou and not as Kuki, rejecting terms such as "Thadou-Kuki," which it said create confusion and potential risk. It also requested individuals to register their identity through an online platform for verification purposes, and invited civil society groups to use the same system for reference.

This information was stated in a press release.

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